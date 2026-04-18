Thrilling Showdown at Hamburg Open: Veer Chotrani's Epic Battle
Veer Chotrani of India faced off against France's Baptiste Masotti in the men's quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open. The PSA Bronze-level event saw Chotrani, ranked 47th globally, challenge the French fourth seed in a five-game match but ultimately fell short. Other Indian players also exited the tournament.
- Country:
- Germany
In an electrifying quarterfinal match at the Hamburg Open, India's Veer Chotrani engaged in a hard-fought battle with French fourth seed Baptiste Masotti. The PSA Bronze-level event showcased Chotrani's resilience as he clawed back twice to keep the match alive.
Ranked 47th in the world, Chotrani took the match to the brink, but the French world No. 19 Masotti managed to claim the decisive victory with a scoreline of 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6 after a 69-minute duel.
Meanwhile, fellow Indian competitors, including fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon, and former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa, also exited the tournament on Thursday night, concluding India's campaign at the event.