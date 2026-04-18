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Garret Anderson's Legacy and Unexpected Passing Shake Sports World

Former Angels legend Garret Anderson passed away at 53 from a heart attack, leaving a significant mark on baseball history. The news didn't deter the Angels, who honored him with a win. Elsewhere, notable contracts in the WNBA and NFL, and intense competition in tennis and basketball highlighted this week's sports news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:29 IST
Garret Anderson's Legacy and Unexpected Passing Shake Sports World

Garret Anderson, renowned for his pivotal role in the 2002 World Series victory and holding several records for the Angels, passed away at 53 due to a heart attack, as confirmed by his wife, Teresa. The somber news didn't curtail the Angels' performance, as they managed to halt the Padres' winning streak with a resounding 8-0 victory.

In WNBA news, Aliyah Boston has agreed to a historic four-year extension with the Indiana Fever worth $6.3 million, while in the NFL, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. inked a record-setting contract with the Texans.

Tennis and basketball brought their share of drama, with upsets in the Stuttgart Open and playoffs spots clinched by victorious teams. The New York Liberty also secured key players for future seasons, underscoring a week of intense sports activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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