India Launches Mascot Design Contest for BWF World Championships 2026

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has initiated a nationwide contest for designing the mascot of the BWF World Championships 2026. The initiative is open to artists, fans, and creators, allowing them to shape the visual identity of one of badminton's premier global events. This contest not only seeks to engage the community but also aims to celebrate India's rich cultural diversity alongside its growing badminton legacy, according to a BAI release.

After a 17-year hiatus, the event is returning to India, underscoring the country's ascent as a badminton powerhouse, a journey marked by significant achievements like PV Sindhu's 2019 gold medal. Scheduled to take place from April 18 to May 10, the contest offers a chance to forge a symbol that embodies India's sporting excellence and cultural heritage. The winner will receive a cash prize of INR 25,000 and VIP tickets to the semi-finals or finals.

General Secretary of BAI, Sanjay Mishra, highlighted the contest's intent to reflect India's diverse cultural and regional spirit through a fan-centric approach. As the nation hosts the world's elite shuttlers, the mascot is expected to become a hallmark of the tournament, capturing modern India's spirit and the dynamic essence of badminton. The entries will be judged by a jury panel based on creativity, originality, and relevance, with the winner set to embody the tournament's energy in global promotions and events. This effort looks to bolster fan engagement and showcase India's position on the international badminton circuit during the tournament in New Delhi from August 17-23, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)