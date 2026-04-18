Chennai Super Kings Pacers Stifle Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings' bowlers dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup despite a robust 59-run knock by Abhishek Sharma, leading to a modest total of 194 for 9 in an IPL fixture on Saturday.

After electing to field, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision turned favorable as bowlers Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj each took three wickets, crucially pegging back SRH after a swift 75-run opening stand.

Key wickets from Mukesh Choudhary and tight containment by Gurjapneet Singh stalled SRH, limiting the run flow significantly during the climactic overs, securing a strategic win for CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)