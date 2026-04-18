Chennai Super Kings Triumph in Tense IPL Match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a nail-biting IPL fixture, Chennai Super Kings faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on a high-intensity Saturday match. The Sunrisers battled hard, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, both securing 59 runs.

However, despite their valiant efforts, Sunrisers could only manage to compile a total of 194 runs with nine wickets lost.

Chennai's bowlers, particularly Overton and Choudhary, played a crucial role in curbing their opponents' progress, achieving notable wickets that swung the momentum back.

(With inputs from agencies.)