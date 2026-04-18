Chennai Super Kings Triumph in Tense IPL Match against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling IPL match. Sunrisers' top performers included Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, both scoring 59 runs. Despite a strong inning, they concluded at 194/9 in 20 overs. Chennai's bowlers, notably Overton and Choudhary, were pivotal in restricting the Sunrisers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a nail-biting IPL fixture, Chennai Super Kings faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on a high-intensity Saturday match. The Sunrisers battled hard, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, both securing 59 runs.
However, despite their valiant efforts, Sunrisers could only manage to compile a total of 194 runs with nine wickets lost.
Chennai's bowlers, particularly Overton and Choudhary, played a crucial role in curbing their opponents' progress, achieving notable wickets that swung the momentum back.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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