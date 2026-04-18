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Abhishek Sharma Sets New Record with Blazing Half-Century Against CSK

Abhishek Sharma shattered his own record for the fastest half-century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad opener in IPL history against Chennai Super Kings. His explosive 22-ball 59 included six fours and four sixes. Despite CSK's bowlers fighting back, Sharma's innings helped SRH post a competitive total of 194/9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:00 IST
Abhishek Sharma Sets New Record with Blazing Half-Century Against CSK
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a thrilling match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, Abhishek Sharma made headlines by surpassing his previous best for the fastest half-century as an opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The Saturday showdown saw Abhishek coming back with a vengeance following a dismal performance in the last game, elegantly smashing a rapid 22-ball 59. His inning featured six boundaries and four sixes, boasting a strike rate exceeding 268.

A key moment in his innings emerged as he aggressively attacked Matthew Short in the fifth over, racking up 25 runs, including four boundaries and a six, reaching his fifty in a mere 15 balls. This performance eclipsed his previous record set in 2024 and stands as the third-fastest fifty in IPL history. Before him are Yashasvi Jaiswal with a 13-ball fifty and KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, and Romario Shepherd with 14-ball fifties. Over the season's six matches, Abhishek has accumulated 188 runs, averaging 31.33 with a stellar strike rate of 229.26, inclusive of two fifties and a high score of 74.

Having crossed the 2,000 IPL runs milestone, Abhishek tallies 2,004 runs across 80 innings with averages of 27.45 and a strike rate of 167.55, featuring a century and 11 fifties. For the Sunrisers, his contributions include 1,941 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 166.89. This makes him the second-fastest to reach the landmark in 1,193 deliveries, trailing only Andre Russell. In 19 T20 matches this year, Sharma has amassed 511 runs at an average of 28.38 and a strike rate of 209.42 but also recorded seven ducks. In the match, CSK, opting to bowl first, allowed SRH to reach 194/9 through a substantial 75-run partnership between Abhishek and Travis Head. Standout performances from CSK's bowlers Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, and Mukesh Choudhary were notable. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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