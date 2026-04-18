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Sunday Showdown: Key IFL Clashes as Teams Battle for Supremacy and Survival

A crucial IFL double-header on Sunday sees Real Kashmir FC strive to elevate from the bottom, while Rajasthan United and Sreenidi Deccan vie for the top spots. Dempo SC eyes a top-six finish, promising intense encounters that could reshuffle league dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:00 IST
Sunday Showdown: Key IFL Clashes as Teams Battle for Supremacy and Survival
Rajasthan United FC training. (Photo: IFL). Image Credit: ANI
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This Sunday marks a pivotal moment in the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season, with significant matches involving Real Kashmir FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, and Rajasthan United FC against Dempo Sports Club. As the league reaches a critical juncture, each fixture could dramatically alter the standings.

In Goa, Dempo SC, under the guidance of coach Samir Naik, anticipates solidifying their place in the top six. Their home encounter against Rajasthan United is expected to be a stern test, especially with the latter's impressive form and title aspirations. Richmond Owusu of Dempo emphasizes the collective focus, stressing victory as the primary goal.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC hosts Sreenidi Deccan in what promises to be a fierce contest. For Real Kashmir and coach Ishfaq Ahmed, it's a fight for survival, while Sreenidi Deccan aims for league leadership. Carlos Vaz Pinto's team faces the challenge of overcoming Real Kashmir's steadfast home advantage, adding tension to an already charged IFL double-header.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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