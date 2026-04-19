FC Goa Ends Mumbai City's Unbeaten Streak with Impressive Victory

FC Goa delivered a stunning blow to Mumbai City FC's winning streak with a commanding 2-0 triumph on Saturday in the Indian Super League. This marks the first loss for Mumbai this season.

Sahil Tavora's goal in the 29th minute capitalized on FC Goa's assertive play, while Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil secured the win with a spectacular strike just before halftime.

Mumbai City, despite their defeat, retains the top spot in the league standing with 18 points. FC Goa climbs to third place with 16 points after this significant victory, leaving the title race wide open.