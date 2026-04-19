Sunrisers Hyderabad's Stunning Win Over CSK: A Turning Point?

In a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a vital victory, which renowned pace bowler Dale Steyn suggests could mark a significant turning point in their IPL campaign.

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen's crucial batting contributions led SRH to a score of 194/9, while Eshan Malinga's precision bowling stifled CSK's chase, resulting in a narrow 10-run triumph.

Steyn lauded Malinga's impeccable death bowling and Klaasen's consistent form, highlighting their instrumental roles in this pivotal win that could propel SRH into the top tier of the standings.