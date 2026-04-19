Sunrisers Hyderabad's Stunning Win Over CSK: A Turning Point?
Dale Steyn suggests SRH's victory over Chennai Super Kings could be pivotal, pushing them into IPL's top four. With star performances from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Eshan Malinga, the team delivered a powerful all-round display. Klaasen and Malinga's efforts were especially noteworthy in the win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST
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- India
In a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a vital victory, which renowned pace bowler Dale Steyn suggests could mark a significant turning point in their IPL campaign.
Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen's crucial batting contributions led SRH to a score of 194/9, while Eshan Malinga's precision bowling stifled CSK's chase, resulting in a narrow 10-run triumph.
Steyn lauded Malinga's impeccable death bowling and Klaasen's consistent form, highlighting their instrumental roles in this pivotal win that could propel SRH into the top tier of the standings.