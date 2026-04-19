Left Menu

Race to Hong Kong: Athletes Set Eyes on Asian U20 Championships

With the Asian U20 Championships in Hong Kong approaching, athletes must meet AFI's qualification standards at the three-day competition in Tumkur, Karnataka, from April 24 to 26. Top athletes will compete to secure their spot for the event, held from May 28 to 31. The selection criteria were announced on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:44 IST
Race to Hong Kong: Athletes Set Eyes on Asian U20 Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Athletes are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Asian U20 Championships set to take place in Hong Kong between May 28 and 31. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced stringent qualification standards that competitors must meet at the National Junior Athletics Federation Competition in Tumkur, Karnataka, from April 24 to 26.

This highly anticipated event will see the nation's top young athletes vying for a place in the Asian U20 Championships. This competition serves as a critical platform for athletes to showcase their skills and earn the prestigious opportunity to represent India internationally.

The qualification criteria include specific timings and distances across various events, reflecting the elite level necessary to compete at an international level. Athletes across disciplines, from sprints to pole vault, must meet these standards to secure their tickets to Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media report

UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media r...

 Global
3
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026