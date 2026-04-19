Race to Hong Kong: Athletes Set Eyes on Asian U20 Championships

Athletes are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Asian U20 Championships set to take place in Hong Kong between May 28 and 31. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced stringent qualification standards that competitors must meet at the National Junior Athletics Federation Competition in Tumkur, Karnataka, from April 24 to 26.

This highly anticipated event will see the nation's top young athletes vying for a place in the Asian U20 Championships. This competition serves as a critical platform for athletes to showcase their skills and earn the prestigious opportunity to represent India internationally.

The qualification criteria include specific timings and distances across various events, reflecting the elite level necessary to compete at an international level. Athletes across disciplines, from sprints to pole vault, must meet these standards to secure their tickets to Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)