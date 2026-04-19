Left Menu

Shafali Verma Shines in India’s Struggle Against South Africa in T20I

Opener Shafali Verma scored a dominant 57 runs, leading an aggressive start for India in the second Women's T20I against South Africa. Despite her efforts, India managed to post only a modest 147 all out, as South Africa's bowlers proved difficult, with Chloe Tryon taking crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST
Shafali Verma Shines in India’s Struggle Against South Africa in T20I
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Opener Shafali Verma displayed her attacking prowess with a brisk 57, helping India to a promising start in the second Women's T20I against South Africa.

However, the rest of the Indian batting lineup struggled against disciplined bowling from South Africa, ending with a total of 147 all out.

South Africa's Chloe Tryon, along with pacers like Tumi Sekhukhune, effectively curbed the Indian batters' momentum, taking key wickets and maintaining a tight grip on the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global
3
REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on ...

 Global
4
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026