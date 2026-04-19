Shafali Verma Shines in India’s Struggle Against South Africa in T20I
Opener Shafali Verma scored a dominant 57 runs, leading an aggressive start for India in the second Women's T20I against South Africa. Despite her efforts, India managed to post only a modest 147 all out, as South Africa's bowlers proved difficult, with Chloe Tryon taking crucial wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Opener Shafali Verma displayed her attacking prowess with a brisk 57, helping India to a promising start in the second Women's T20I against South Africa.
However, the rest of the Indian batting lineup struggled against disciplined bowling from South Africa, ending with a total of 147 all out.
South Africa's Chloe Tryon, along with pacers like Tumi Sekhukhune, effectively curbed the Indian batters' momentum, taking key wickets and maintaining a tight grip on the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)