Shafali Verma Shines in India’s Struggle Against South Africa in T20I

Opener Shafali Verma displayed her attacking prowess with a brisk 57, helping India to a promising start in the second Women's T20I against South Africa.

However, the rest of the Indian batting lineup struggled against disciplined bowling from South Africa, ending with a total of 147 all out.

South Africa's Chloe Tryon, along with pacers like Tumi Sekhukhune, effectively curbed the Indian batters' momentum, taking key wickets and maintaining a tight grip on the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)