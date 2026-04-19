Elena Rybakina Wins Double Porsche Glory at Stuttgart Open

Elena Rybakina demonstrated her prowess as she outplayed Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1, capturing the Stuttgart Open title and driving away with her second Porsche car. The Kazakh powerhouse added another trophy to her collection and underlined her rising status on the circuit.

Her triumph in Stuttgart saw Rybakina claim her second title of 2024 and marked her as one of only four active players to win at least five WTA-level titles on diverse surfaces, putting her alongside legends like Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina's aggressive play kept Muchova on her heels throughout the match. Despite Muchova's fightback to draw level in the first set, unforced errors handed the opening set to Rybakina, who continued her relentless form to seal victory, closing the match with precision after 78 minutes on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)