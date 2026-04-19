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Rinku Singh's Stellar Performance Leads Knight Riders to Victory

Vice-captain Rinku Singh's unbeaten 53 paved the way for Kolkata Knight Riders' first win of the IPL season, defeating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Despite a strong start from Rajasthan, skilled bowling and a key partnership secured KKR's victory with two balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:26 IST
Rinku Singh's Stellar Performance Leads Knight Riders to Victory
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-captain Rinku Singh delivered an unbeaten 53-run inning, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their inaugural win of the season over Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the IPL. His remarkable performance ensured a successful chase of a challenging total of 155 set by their opponents.

The match commenced with Rajasthan Royals making a strong impact as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi built a formidable start, reaching 81 without loss in just 8.3 overs. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders' spin duo, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, expertly halted their momentum, limiting them to 155 for 9.

Kolkata's chase appeared shaky initially, slipping to 5 for 2. Nonetheless, Rinku Singh's critical partnership of 76 runs with Anukul Roy steadied their innings, culminating in a victory achieved with mere two balls remaining. This win marks a significant morale boost for the Knight Riders early in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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