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Varun Chakaravarthy Joins IPL's Elite 100-Wicket Club for KKR

Varun Chakaravarthy becomes the third Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player to claim 100 IPL wickets, following Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. He achieved this in a match against Gujarat Titans, where KKR faced another defeat, sustaining their winless streak this season despite strong performances from Varun and Cameron Green.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:48 IST
Varun Chakaravarthy Joins IPL's Elite 100-Wicket Club for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Varun Chakaravarthy has etched his name in Kolkata Knight Riders' history books by becoming only the third player to secure 100 wickets in the IPL for the franchise. The accolade sees him join the ranks of KKR legends Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who lead the statistics with 196 and 122 wickets, respectively, as documented by CricViz.

Chakaravarthy reached this milestone with commendable bowling figures of 2/34 in the match against Gujarat Titans, dismissing key GT players Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar. Despite his achievements, KKR's struggles continue parallel to Chakaravarthy's individual brilliances, as demonstrated in their loss during the match in question, which remains the sole time he has taken wickets in the IPL 2026 season.

The GT versus KKR encounter in Ahmedabad saw Shubman Gill shine with a stellar 86 off 50 balls, propelling GT to a formidable five-wicket victory. Chasing a challenging target of 181, GT climaxed their chase at 19.4 overs, thanks to Gill's consistency supported by timely contributions from Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. Consequently, GT now stands fourth on the points table, with KKR languishing at the bottom, still in search of that elusive first win this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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