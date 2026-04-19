Shreyanka Patil Shines in South Africa Women's Innings

In an intense match-up, South Africa's women put on a solid performance, reaching a total of 148 for 2 wickets in just 17.1 overs.

The innings saw significant contributions from Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, who scored 54 and 57 runs, respectively.

India's Shreyanka Patil emerged as a standout performer, taking two crucial wickets and playing a pivotal role in limiting the opposition's runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)