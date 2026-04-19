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Shreyanka Patil Shines in South Africa Women's Innings

In a competitive cricket match, South Africa's women scored 148 for 2 wickets in 17.1 overs, with key performances by Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus. India’s Shreyanka Patil took two wickets, demonstrating an impressive bowling spell. The South African innings set a challenging target with strong contributions from the top-order batters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:46 IST
Shreyanka Patil Shines in South Africa Women's Innings
Shreyanka Patil
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an intense match-up, South Africa's women put on a solid performance, reaching a total of 148 for 2 wickets in just 17.1 overs.

The innings saw significant contributions from Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, who scored 54 and 57 runs, respectively.

India's Shreyanka Patil emerged as a standout performer, taking two crucial wickets and playing a pivotal role in limiting the opposition's runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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