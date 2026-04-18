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Gujarat Titans Triumph with Bowling Brilliance in IPL Clash

The Gujarat Titans clinched a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, led by disciplined bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the chase with 86 runs, pushing Gujarat to fourth place in the standings despite net run-rate challenges. Kolkata's struggles continue with a six-match winless streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:13 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph with Bowling Brilliance in IPL Clash
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In a display of tactical skill, Gujarat Titans secured a crucial five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League on Friday. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada underscored their strategy, emphasizing precise bowling over the traditional power-hitting the league is renowned for.

The victory was orchestrated by an impressive bowling performance from Rabada and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who restricted Kolkata to 180 runs. Captain Shubman Gill then steered the chase competently, contributing a commanding 86 off 50 deliveries.

Kolkata, on a six-match losing streak, briefly threatened through Cameron Green's 79, but Gujarat emerged victorious with two balls to spare. As they prepare for their next encounter against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat stands fourth in the table, while Kolkata hosts Rajasthan Royals on a quest to overturn their dismal form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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