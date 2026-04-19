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Arthur Fils Clinches Barcelona Open in Dramatic Finale

Frenchman Arthur Fils defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev in the Barcelona Open to win his first ATP title of 2024. Fils, returning from injury, showcased remarkable resilience and skill on clay, securing the victory in a thrilling match that ended with a tiebreaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST
Arthur Fils Clinches Barcelona Open in Dramatic Finale
Arthur Fils
  • Country:
  • Spain

Arthur Fils, a French tennis player, secured a stunning victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Barcelona Open, capturing his first ATP title of the year. The win marks Fils' fourth ATP title, highlighting his return to form following an eight-month absence due to injury.

In the opening game, Fils committed a few early errors, giving Rublev a brief lead. However, Fils quickly regained his footing, breaking back in the fourth game. His precision and powerful returns dominated the first set, which he won in just over half an hour.

The second set saw a fierce battle, with Rublev fending off multiple break points to stay in contention. Despite a few tense moments, Fils prevailed in a tie-break, securing the championship with a decisive 7-2 finish. This victory underscores Fils' determination and comeback spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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