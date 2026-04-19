Varun Chakravarthy: Defying Critics and Embracing the Game's Nature

India's premier spinner Varun Chakravarthy has attributed his recent struggles to the nature of the pitches rather than any defects in his bowling style. After a standout performance, taking three wickets against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Chakravarthy played a crucial role in ending KKR's six-match losing streak.

Facing criticism for his form since the T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy defended his performance, insisting that conditions were to blame. Despite leading wicket-taking figures in the World Cup, he leaked runs heavily. He emphasized, 'Once the pitches slow down, that's when spinners become more effective.'

Chakravarthy refuted claims of drastic changes in his technique, acknowledging only minor adjustments. He credited head coach Abhishek Nayar for providing stability amidst early injuries and criticism. With forthcoming matches at Eden Gardens, Chakravarthy remains open-minded about pitch conditions, focusing on team resilience and upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)