Weekend Sports Breakdowns: Triumphs, Transfers, and Transfers

The weekend was packed with intense sports action. Ben Shelton secured his spot in the finals at Munich's BMW Open, defeating Alex Molcan. Shelton prepares to clash with Flavio Cobolli, who bested Alexander Zverev in a surprising upset.

In the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers nabbed a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, thanks to Porter Martone's timely goal, securing a lead in their Pennsylvania playoff rivalry. Meanwhile, Chris Sale led the Braves to edge out the Phillies in a close MLB matchup.

Switching to the NBA, Braylon Mullins chose to stay with UConn, delaying his entry into the draft. Tennis made headlines as Elena Rybakina captured the Stuttgart Open title again, accompanied by the tournament's coveted Porsche prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)