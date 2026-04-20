Bayern Munich clinched another Bundesliga title, marking their 13th win in 14 years, after a record-breaking season that shows no signs of slowing. The team aims to complete a treble, with crucial matches ahead in the German Cup and Champions League semifinals.

This season, Bayern shattered their league record for goals, netting 109 times, as they triumphed over Stuttgart 4-2. Players like Harry Kane, who has scored 32 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches, have been instrumental, alongside new recruits contributing significantly to the team's success.

Although Borussia Dortmund came close to challenging, Bayern's 11-point lead leaves little room for competition. Under coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern has not only improved their game but tackled issues like racism. Kompany's management has ensured player harmony and minimized injuries, making Bayern a force to reckon with.

(With inputs from agencies.)