Soccer-Inter extend manager Chivu's contract until 2028 after title-winning season

Inter Milan Manager Cristian Chivu Has Signed A Contract Extension That Will Keep Him At The Club Until

Inter Milan ​manager Cristian Chivu ​has signed ‌a contract ​extension that will keep him at the club ‌until 2028, the Serie A champions said on Thursday. Appointed on a two-year deal ‌in June last year, Chivu delivered ‌a domestic double in his debut season, winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The ⁠45-year-old ​Romanian, who ⁠spent seven years at Inter as a defender, ⁠was also named Serie A coach of ​the season. "Triumphs and spectacular achievements, possible ⁠only for those who truly know what it ⁠means ​to have passion for Inter, a value that has defined the ⁠entire season and will once again guide ⁠Cristian ⁠Chivu until 2028," Inter said in a statement.