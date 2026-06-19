Soccer-Inter extend manager Chivu's contract until 2028 after title-winning season

Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2028, after delivering a domestic double in his debut season.

Reuters | Inter Milan Manager Cristian Chivu Has Signed A Contract Extension That Will Keep Him At The Club Until | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:02 IST
Soccer-Inter extend manager Chivu's contract until 2028 after title-winning season
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan ​manager Cristian Chivu ​has signed ‌a contract ​extension that will keep him at the club ‌until 2028, the Serie A champions said on Thursday. Appointed on a two-year deal ‌in June last year, Chivu delivered ‌a domestic double in his debut season, winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The ⁠45-year-old ​Romanian, who ⁠spent seven years at Inter as a defender, ⁠was also named Serie A coach of ​the season. "Triumphs and spectacular achievements, possible ⁠only for those who truly know what it ⁠means ​to have passion for Inter, a value that has defined the ⁠entire season and will once again guide ⁠Cristian ⁠Chivu until 2028," Inter said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026