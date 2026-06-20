FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar set for Brazil return against Scotland, says head coach Ancelotti

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is on track to return for the Selecao's final Group C match against Scotland at the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking a potential comeback to international action after a lengthy injury absence, reported Reuters. The 34-year-old forward has been recovering from a calf strain and has not played since featuring for Santos in Brazil's top flight on May 17. However, Ancelotti revealed after Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti that Neymar's recovery is progressing as planned.

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he's going to be training with the rest of the team," Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference, according to Reuters. "He will be available for the match against Scotland." If selected, the Scotland clash would mark Neymar's first appearance for Brazil since October 17, 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury sidelined the Brazilian star for an extended period, although he was later included in Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament in North America is Neymar's fourth World Cup, having previously represented Brazil at the 2014 tournament on home soil, the 2018 edition in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Injuries restricted Neymar's involvement during Brazil's qualifying campaign, but he remained influential whenever available, contributing two goals and three assists in four appearances.

Brazil climbed to the top of Group C with four points after drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their opening match before defeating Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia. The victory also eliminated Haiti from contention for a place in the Round of 32. Ancelotti was also pleased with the performance of striker Matheus Cunha, who scored twice against Haiti after being handed a starting role in place of Igor Thiago.

Cunha had impressed as a substitute in Brazil's tournament opener against Morocco and justified his inclusion with a clinical display in front of goal. "He may," the Italian coach said when asked if Cunha would remain in the centre-forward role.

"I think that Matheus' position was a good position for creating problems for the defence," Ancelotti said. "And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was a good position to be effective at the front. It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday. I don't want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this on the next match," he added.

Brazil lead Morocco on goal difference ahead of the final round of Group C fixtures. Scotland, who have three points from two matches, remain in contention for qualification and could face a must-win situation when they take on the five-time world champions in Miami. Despite the stakes, Ancelotti said his focus remains on improving Brazil's performances rather than eliminating their opponents.

"We don't think about knocking out (Scotland). We think about playing well and improving, and we analyse the match," Ancelotti said. "If we can reach the first position in the group, that would be important for the future. So we want to prepare well for that match.

"Scotland has its features. It can create a problem. It created problems for Morocco today. And so we have to focus on the match and be calm and be tranquil and keep on working to improve," Ancelotti concluded. Brazil will clash with Scotland in their last group-stage game at the Miami Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)