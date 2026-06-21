Soccer-Spain's Yamal says the best is yet to come

Spanish teenage winger Lamine Yamal believes he has significant room for improvement and a long way to go in his fledgling career despite his early international appearances.

Reuters | Spains Teenage Winger Lamine Yamal Says He Has Plenty Of Improvement Left In His Fledgling Career With Fans Not Yet Having Seen The Best I See Myself As Much Better Than People See Me I Know The Road Ahead Is Very Long And That I Have Many Things To Improve | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:31 IST
Soccer-Spain's Yamal says the best is yet to come
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's teenage winger Lamine Yamal says he has ​plenty of improvement left in his ​fledgling career with fans not yet having ‌seen ​the best. "I see myself as much better than people see me. I know the road ahead is very long and that I ‌have many things to improve," he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. The 18-year-old has struggled with injuries before the World Cup, but is expected to play some part in Spain's ‌match on Sunday against Saudi Arabia after a late substitution in their disappointing opening 0-0 draw ‌with Cape Verde.

"I know people see me as if this is my level and that's it. But I can use all that confidence I have for many things. I insist: I have a long way to go, a lot ⁠to ​improve. And a lot, ⁠a lot, a lot of football," he added in the interview. Yamal, who plays club football for Barcelona, said he doubted ⁠he would be playing at the elite level at 40 like Argentina's captain Lionel Messi.

"Impossible. For me, Messi's ​the best and he keeps proving it. He has an advantage over everyone and he's ⁠40 years old," he said. Yamal said he started playing street football whereas others often start with local clubs being told what ⁠to ​do instead of enjoying the game.

"The problem I see with the players coming up now is that they join a football team at four years old, and on the team, they tell ⁠you: 'Okay, the full-back has to control the ball and pass it to the winger; the winger ⁠has to control it ⁠and pass it to the midfielder'," he said. Being famous from 13 had its cost, he said, stopping him from doing normal things like shopping or ‌going to ‌the cinema because he was always recognised.

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