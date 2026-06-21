Cricket-Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB
England's Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been cleared to return for the third test against New Zealand after a disciplinary hearing following their suspension from the second test.
- Country:
- England
Captain Ben Stokes and speedster Gus Atkinson will return to the side for the third test against New Zealand in Nottingham following conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.
The pair were suspended from the second test after an incident at a London nightclub, with New Zealand going on to secure a 253-run victory on day four to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.
"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been included in the England Men’s squad for the third Rothesay Test against New Zealand following the conclusion of an ECB disciplinary hearing in relation to their conduct in the early hours of Monday 8 June," the board said in a statement.
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