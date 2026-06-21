Cricket-Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB

England's Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been cleared to return for the third test against New Zealand after a disciplinary hearing following their suspension from the second test.

Reuters | Captain Ben Stokes And Speedster Gus Atkinson Will Return To The Side For The Third Test Against New Zealand In Nottingham Following Conclusion Of A Disciplinary Hearing | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:44 IST
Cricket-Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • England

Captain Ben ​Stokes and speedster ​Gus Atkinson will ‌return to ​the side for the third test against New ‌Zealand in Nottingham following conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, the England and Wales Cricket ‌Board announced on Sunday.

The pair were suspended ‌from the second test after an incident at a London nightclub, with New Zealand going ⁠on ​to secure ⁠a 253-run victory on day four to level ⁠the series 1-1 on Sunday.

"Ben Stokes and Gus ​Atkinson have been included in the England ⁠Men’s squad for the third Rothesay Test ⁠against ​New Zealand following the conclusion of an ECB disciplinary hearing in relation ⁠to their conduct in the early hours of ⁠Monday ⁠8 June," the board said in a statement.

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