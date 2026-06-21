Cricket-Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB

Captain Ben Stokes And Speedster Gus Atkinson Will Return To The Side For The Third Test Against New Zealand In Nottingham Following Conclusion Of A Disciplinary Hearing

Captain Ben ​Stokes and speedster ​Gus Atkinson will ‌return to ​the side for the third test against New ‌Zealand in Nottingham following conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, the England and Wales Cricket ‌Board announced on Sunday.

The pair were suspended ‌from the second test after an incident at a London nightclub, with New Zealand going ⁠on ​to secure ⁠a 253-run victory on day four to level ⁠the series 1-1 on Sunday.

"Ben Stokes and Gus ​Atkinson have been included in the England ⁠Men’s squad for the third Rothesay Test ⁠against ​New Zealand following the conclusion of an ECB disciplinary hearing in relation ⁠to their conduct in the early hours of ⁠Monday ⁠8 June," the board said in a statement.