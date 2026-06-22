FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany suffer major blow as Schlotterbeck ruled out of WC due to ankle injury

Germany have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after defender Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a serious ankle injury.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 19:26 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany suffer major blow as Schlotterbeck ruled out of WC due to ankle injury
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 20, 2026 Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck reacts after Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie scores their first goal. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Germany have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after defender Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a serious ankle injury. The German team centre-back sustained the injury during Germany's 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast, forcing head coach Julian Nagelsmann into an untimely defensive reshuffle at a crucial stage of the competition.

According to Goal.com, an MRI scan revealed medial ligament damage in Schlotterbeck's left ankle, an injury that typically requires around two months of recovery. The defender initially received treatment and attempted to play on, but was unable to continue and was substituted at half-time after the full extent of the injury became apparent.

The diagnosis ends any hope of a quick return and leaves Germany without one of its most influential defenders for the knockout rounds. Schlotterbeck had established himself as a key figure in Nagelsmann's defence alongside Jonathan Tah. His composure in possession, ball-playing ability, and balance on the left side of defence made him an integral part of Germany's tactical setup during the group stage.

While Deniz Undav scored twice to secure the victory over the Ivory Coast, the result was overshadowed by Schlotterbeck's injury setback. His absence is expected to open the door for Antonio Rudiger, who replaced him at half-time. The Real Madrid CF defender had recently lost his starting berth to the Schlotterbeck-Tah partnership following his own injury layoff, but now appears poised to reclaim a regular role as Germany prepares for the knockout phase. (ANI)

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