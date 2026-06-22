ABC launches on-air campaign urging views to back network in Trump fights
ABC is launching an on-air campaign to rally viewer support in its ongoing battles with the US government over FCC licensing and equal time rules.
- Country:
- United States
Disney-owned ABC on Monday said it was launching an on-air campaign encouraging viewers to show support for the network in its two ongoing battles with the U.S. government.
The Federal Communications Commission in April ordered ABC to file early license review for its eight company owned television stations after President Donald Trump pressured the regulatory agency to take action. The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk show "The View" after declaring it is subject to federal equal time rules for political candidates.
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