ABC launches on-air campaign urging views to back network in Trump fights

Disneyowned Abc On Monday Said It Was Launching An Onair Campaign Encouraging Viewers To Show Support For The Network In Its Two Ongoing Battles With The Us Government The Federal Communications Commission In April Ordered Abc To File Early License Review For Its Eight Company Owned Television Stations After President Donald Trump Pressured The Regulatory Agency To Take Action The Fcc Is Also Investigating Abc Daytime Talk Show The View After Declaring It Is Subject To Federal Equal Time Rules For Political Candidates

​Disney-owned ​ABC on Monday ‌said it ​was launching an on-air ‌campaign encouraging viewers to show support for the network in ‌its two ongoing battles with ‌the U.S. government.

The Federal Communications Commission in April ordered ⁠ABC to ​file ⁠early license review for its ⁠eight company owned television stations ​after President Donald Trump pressured ⁠the regulatory agency to take ⁠action. ​The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk ⁠show "The View" after declaring it ⁠is ⁠subject to federal equal time rules for ‌political ‌candidates.