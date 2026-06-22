FIFA World Cup 2026: England handed boost as Bukayo Saka resumes full training

Bukayo Saka has returned to full training with England, providing a timely boost after concerns over the Achilles issue that hampered the closing stages of his season with Arsenal.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 19:30 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England handed boost as Bukayo Saka resumes full training
England's Bukayo Saka (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Bukayo Saka has returned to full training with England, providing a timely boost after concerns over the Achilles issue that hampered the closing stages of his season with Arsenal. The winger rejoined group sessions in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday after training individually the previous day as England's medical staff carefully managed his workload ahead of the crucial stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Saka's fitness had been a point of concern after he was limited to an 18-minute substitute appearance in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas. However, the 24-year-old looked comfortable during the latest training session, offering encouragement to head coach Thomas Tuchel and the Three Lions camp. His return comes as a significant boost for England ahead of their second Group L fixture at Boston Stadium, with Saka expected to play a key role in the team's attacking plans.

England coach Thomas Tuchel has adopted a cautious approach to the Arsenal star's recovery, prioritising his long-term fitness over short-term risks. Tuchel emphasised the importance of carefully managing minor physical issues during a demanding tournament schedule to ensure key players remain available for the latter stages. With the knockout rounds looming, England will be eager to keep one of their most influential attacking weapons fit, and Saka's return to full training represents a positive step in that direction.

"I'm not in the physio department, but he hasn't missed a day of training, so I think that's a good thing," Tuchel said, as quoted by ESPN. "I think he's played so many games throughout these last few years. You can see he's a crucial player for Arsenal. He's a top-quality player, and he brings quality to the pitch for Arsenal and England. "I think he's very important, as everyone can see. Managing niggles going into a competition is very important for the latter stages. You need important players like him to be ready to play and step up when called upon," he added.

England is currently top of Group L after the first round of matches and will face Ghana on Tuesday before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Panama. (ANI)

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