Soccer-Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Lionel Messi broke the all-time World Cup scoring record, surpassing Miroslav Klose with his 17th goal in the men's tournament, matching Marta's overall record.

Reuters | Lionel Messi Became The Alltime Leading Scorer In Mens World Cup History On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 23:22 IST
Soccer-Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Lionel Messi ​became the all-time ​leading scorer in ‌men's World ​Cup history on Monday, netting his 17th tournament ‌goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina captain moved level ‌with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals ‌in the women's tournament had stood as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of ⁠the ​2026 edition. Messi ⁠crowned a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the ⁠attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area ​to sweep a first-time finish into the ⁠bottom corner from Facundo Medina's low cross.

The goal put ⁠Argentina ​ahead in their second Group J match as the South American side sought ⁠to secure a place in the knockout stage after ⁠opening ⁠their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

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