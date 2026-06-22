Soccer-Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Lionel Messi Became The Alltime Leading Scorer In Mens World Cup History On Monday

Lionel Messi ​became the all-time ​leading scorer in ‌men's World ​Cup history on Monday, netting his 17th tournament ‌goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina captain moved level ‌with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals ‌in the women's tournament had stood as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of ⁠the ​2026 edition. Messi ⁠crowned a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the ⁠attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area ​to sweep a first-time finish into the ⁠bottom corner from Facundo Medina's low cross.

The goal put ⁠Argentina ​ahead in their second Group J match as the South American side sought ⁠to secure a place in the knockout stage after ⁠opening ⁠their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.