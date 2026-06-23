Figure skating-Olympic champion Kulik's coach Kudriavtsev dies aged 88

Viktor Kudriavtsev, a renowned Russian figure skating coach, has died at 88, leaving a legacy of guiding multiple Olympic and world medallists to success.

Reuters | Viktor Kudriavtsev | Updated: 23-06-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 01:46 IST
Figure skating-Olympic champion Kulik's coach Kudriavtsev dies aged 88
  • Country:
  • Russia

Viktor Kudriavtsev, ​who coached Ilya ​Kulik to ‌the men's ​gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, has ‌died at the age of 88, the Russian Figure Skating Federation said on ‌Monday. Kudriavtsev became Soviet champion and was ‌a member of the nation's team that competed in the 1956 Winter Games before becoming ⁠a ​coach to ⁠multiple Olympic and world medallists.

He initially worked with ⁠children, but went on to work with ​some of the country's most accomplished ⁠skaters. Apart from Kulik, he also coached 1972 Olympic ⁠pairs ​silver medallists Lyudmila Smirnova and Andrei Suraikin, 1975 men's world champion ⁠Sergei Volkov, 1984 Olympic bronze medallist Kira ⁠Ivanova, ⁠and 1999 world champion and three-time European champion Maria Butyrskaya.

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