Cathay Pacific to reduce flight fuel surcharges from July 1
Cathay Pacific Airways will reduce its fuel surcharge for most passenger flights from July 1, following a decrease in global jet fuel costs.
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways will cut the surcharge it imposes to cover fuel costs for most of its passenger flights from July 1, its website showed on Tuesday.
Jet fuel costs roughly doubled from the start of the Iran crisis in late February to early June, before easing after Washington and Tehran struck an interim peace deal.
($1 = 7.8398 Hong Kong dollars)
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