Cricket-Pant returns to Delhi in IPL swap with Kuldeep

The Indian Premier League has announced a high-profile player trade, with Rishabh Pant returning to the Delhi Capitals from the Lucknow Super Giants and Kuldeep Yadav moving the other way.

Reuters | Former Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Will Return To The Delhi Capitals While Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Will Move The Other Way In A Highprofile Player Trade In The Indian Premier League Ipl | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:05 IST
Cricket-Pant returns to Delhi in IPL swap with Kuldeep
Rishabh Pant
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Former ​Lucknow Super Giants ‌captain Rishabh ​Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner ‌Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade in the Indian ‌Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Tuesday.

Lucknow ‌had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction before the 2025 season and ⁠put ​the wicketkeeper-batsman ⁠in charge of the squad. They finished at the ⁠bottom of the 10-team league, winning just four ​of their 14 matches, prompting Pant to ⁠quit the captaincy.

Following the trade, the 28-year-old will rejoin ⁠Delhi, ​a franchise he spent nine seasons with including four as its captain, ⁠at a revised fee of $1.58 million. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep spent ⁠five ⁠seasons with Delhi before his move to Lucknow.

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