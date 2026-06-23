Cricket-Pant returns to Delhi in IPL swap with Kuldeep
The Indian Premier League has announced a high-profile player trade, with Rishabh Pant returning to the Delhi Capitals from the Lucknow Super Giants and Kuldeep Yadav moving the other way.
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Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Tuesday.
Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad. They finished at the bottom of the 10-team league, winning just four of their 14 matches, prompting Pant to quit the captaincy.
Following the trade, the 28-year-old will rejoin Delhi, a franchise he spent nine seasons with including four as its captain, at a revised fee of $1.58 million. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep spent five seasons with Delhi before his move to Lucknow.