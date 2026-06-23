Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma conferred Padma Shri

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the Padma Shri in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket over the past decades.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:23 IST
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma conferred Padma Shri
Rohit Sharma conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the Padma Shri in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket over the past decades. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Sharma is one of the most prolific batters in ODI history, smashing 11,720 runs in 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97. He holds several world records, including the highest individual score of 264 and three double centuries.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019. While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit was the format's best scorer going out in 2024. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the one in 2024 as captain.

In 2024, Rohit became the first men's player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India's T20 World Cup victory. The Padma Awards 2026 are being conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23, a total of 65 Padma Awards are scheduled to be presented, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred. (ANI)

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