Soccer-Belgium's Doku set to rejoin World Cup squad after son's birth

Belgiums Jeremy Doku Is Preparing To Fly Back To Join The National Team At The World Cup After The Winger Returned To England To Be With His Wife

Belgium's ​Jeremy Doku is ​preparing to fly ‌back to ​join the national team at the World Cup after the ‌winger returned to England to be with his wife, who gave birth to a boy on Monday.

Doku and ‌his wife Shireen welcomed a boy called Praise.