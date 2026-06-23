Rugby-Red Roses secure hefty raise, World Cup bonus in new four-year pay deal

England women's rugby players are set to receive a 25% salary increase and a World Cup selection bonus as part of a new four-year pay deal with the Rugby Football Union.

Reuters | England Womens Players Are Set For A Hefty Raise In Salaries And Match Fees Plus A Special World Cup Selection Bonus After They Negotiated A New Fouryear Pay Deal With The Rugby Football Union | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:56 IST
Rugby-Red Roses secure hefty raise, World Cup bonus in new four-year pay deal
  • Country:
  • England

England women's players are set for a ​hefty raise in salaries and match ​fees plus a special ‌World Cup ​selection bonus after they negotiated a new four-year pay deal with the Rugby Football Union, the national governing ‌body said on Tuesday. The BBC reported that the Red Roses, who won the World Cup last year for the third time, have negotiated a 25% increase on their ‌previous contract, which ends this month. "The Red Roses set the standard globally... this ‌framework reflects both our ambition to remain number one in the world and our responsibility to grow the game for the future,” RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said in a statement that mentioned ⁠the pay ​deal but without ⁠giving financial details. The new deal, along with RFU's commitment to invest £24 million ($31.72 million) into the Premiership ⁠Women's Rugby over 10 years, is meant to further accelerate growth of the sport among women ​and girls, the national body said.

The World Cup selection bonus is meant ⁠to recognise "the achievement of representing England on the sport’s biggest stage," the RFU added. The BBC also ⁠reported ​that the top England players can earn £100,000 if they retain the title. "As Red Roses our goal is always to be the number one team in ⁠the world on the field and off it," England captain Meg Jones said. "The investment into ⁠our programme and ⁠our pathways is critical to that and so this is an important moment for the group and for the game ‌in England."

($1 = ‌0.7565 pounds)

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