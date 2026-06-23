Soccer-Trump to present trophy at World Cup final, says Infantino

US President Donald Trump will present the World Cup final trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, as announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Will Be On Hand To Present The World Cup Final Trophy On July At New York New Jersey Stadium | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:08 IST
Soccer-Trump to present trophy at World Cup final, says Infantino
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump ​will be on hand ​to present the World ‌Cup final ​trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said ‌on Tuesday. The global soccer boss has fostered an increasingly chummy relationship with the U.S. president and in December awarded him the inaugural edition of ‌his invented FIFA Peace Prize, as Trump sought out sport's ‌mega-watt spotlight.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino said on the "Fox and Friends" ⁠television programme. FIFA ​said it had ⁠no comment beyond Infantino's televised remarks.

Trump was met with boos and cheers when ⁠he handed the trophy to Club World Cup winners Chelsea last year and ​stood in the middle of the team during their trophy lift, ⁠to the confusion of some players, in the same East Rutherford, New Jersey, ⁠stadium. He ​has since attended the U.S. Open men's tennis final, the Ryder Cup golf and the NBA Finals in the greater New ⁠York metropolitan region that he once called home.

The World Cup is underway ⁠across the United ⁠States, Canada and Mexico, with New York New Jersey set to host the final among its eight ‌matches.

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