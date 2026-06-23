Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran's nuclear sites at the 'appropriate time'

US President Donald Trump contradicted Iran's claims, stating that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors will indeed visit damaged nuclear sites in Iran at a later time.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That Iran Was Wrong About There Not Being Any Plans For International Atomic Energy Agency Officials To Inspect Damaged Nuclear Sites In The Country | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:04 IST
Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran's nuclear sites at the 'appropriate time'
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ​President ‌Donald Trump ​said on Tuesday ‌that Iran was wrong about there ‌not being any ‌plans for International Atomic Energy Agency ⁠officials ​to ⁠inspect damaged nuclear sites ⁠in the country, ​adding that U.N. ⁠nuclear watchdog inspectors will ⁠be ​on the ground in ⁠Iran at the "appropriate time."

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026