Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran's nuclear sites at the 'appropriate time'

Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That Iran Was Wrong About There Not Being Any Plans For International Atomic Energy Agency Officials To Inspect Damaged Nuclear Sites In The Country

​U.S. ​President ‌Donald Trump ​said on Tuesday ‌that Iran was wrong about there ‌not being any ‌plans for International Atomic Energy Agency ⁠officials ​to ⁠inspect damaged nuclear sites ⁠in the country, ​adding that U.N. ⁠nuclear watchdog inspectors will ⁠be ​on the ground in ⁠Iran at the "appropriate time."