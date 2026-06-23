Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran's nuclear sites at the 'appropriate time'
US President Donald Trump contradicted Iran's claims, stating that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors will indeed visit damaged nuclear sites in Iran at a later time.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was wrong about there not being any plans for International Atomic Energy Agency officials to inspect damaged nuclear sites in the country, adding that U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors will be on the ground in Iran at the "appropriate time."
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