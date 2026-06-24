Soccer-Mexico City bans alcohol sales ahead of Mexico-Czech Republic match

Mexico City will temporarily ban alcohol sales in some busy neighbourhoods during the Mexico-Czech Republic World Cup match to prevent public drinking and litter.

Reuters | Mexico City Will Ban Alcohol Sales In Some Of Its Busiest Neighbourhoods During Wednesdays Mexicoczech Republic World Cup Match | Updated: 24-06-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 01:15 IST
Soccer-Mexico City bans alcohol sales ahead of Mexico-Czech Republic match
Mexico City
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City ​will ban alcohol sales in ​some of its busiest neighbourhoods ‌during ​Wednesday's Mexico-Czech Republic World Cup match, after celebrations last week led to public drinking and litter along ‌the capital's main avenue.

The suspension will run from 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday, overlapping with the game, which kicks off ‌at Mexico City Stadium at 7 p.m. The measure exempts bars and restaurants, ‌but will apply to convenience stores, grocery stores and supermarkets in the historic downtown and several nearby boroughs.

The area spans the popular Zona Rosa entertainment district and Reforma Avenue, ⁠Mexico City's ​main artery where ⁠fans gather to celebrate soccer wins at the towering Angel of Independence monument. Authorities said ⁠last week they would be deploying more personnel to monitor beer sales by street ​vendors after more than 700,000 people gathered downtown to celebrate Mexico's ⁠victory over South Korea, which propelled the co-hosts into the World Cup knockout stage. Public drinking ⁠is ​not permitted in Mexico.

Despite the rain after the game, thousands of fans packed Reforma Avenue, turning one of Mexico City's most emblematic streets into ⁠a sea of green jerseys. Downtown became a massive open-air party, with revelers ⁠waving Mexican ⁠flags, singing anthems and drinking late into the night. Authorities said they collected about 40 metric tons of waste in ‌and around ‌the historic center.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026