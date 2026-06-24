Soccer-France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral

Didier Deschamps will miss France's final Group I World Cup game against Norway due to his mother's funeral, with assistant coach Guy Stephan taking charge.

Reuters | Didier Deschamps Is Flying Back To France To Attend His Mothers Funeral And Will Not Coach The Teams Last Group I Game At The World Cup Against Norway | Updated: 24-06-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 01:15 IST
Soccer-France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral
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​Didier Deschamps is flying ​back to France ‌to attend ​his mother's funeral and will not coach the team's last ‌Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, the French federation said on Tuesday.

"Didier Deschamps will not ‌be able to oversee training sessions ahead ‌of the Norway v France match. He will also be absent from the bench for Friday's final Group I game," ⁠the ​FFF said ⁠in a statement. "The national team coach learned this morning of ⁠the death of his mother and will return to ​France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe ⁠Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently ⁠at ​the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for ⁠leading the squad until his return." France have already qualified for ⁠the ⁠knockout stage after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 in their first two ‌games.

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