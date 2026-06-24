Soccer-France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral

Didier Deschamps Is Flying Back To France To Attend His Mothers Funeral And Will Not Coach The Teams Last Group I Game At The World Cup Against Norway

​Didier Deschamps is flying ​back to France ‌to attend ​his mother's funeral and will not coach the team's last ‌Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, the French federation said on Tuesday.

"Didier Deschamps will not ‌be able to oversee training sessions ahead ‌of the Norway v France match. He will also be absent from the bench for Friday's final Group I game," ⁠the ​FFF said ⁠in a statement. "The national team coach learned this morning of ⁠the death of his mother and will return to ​France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe ⁠Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently ⁠at ​the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for ⁠leading the squad until his return." France have already qualified for ⁠the ⁠knockout stage after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 in their first two ‌games.