Folarin Balogun's Rollercoaster World Cup: From Goal Scorer to Cheerleader

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun reflects on his controversial red card during the World Cup match against Bosnia, dismissing it as harsh and unintentional. Despite his suspension, Balogun remains committed to supporting his team against Belgium, while Coach Mauricio Pochettino criticizes the decision as an accidental contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United States Forward Folarin Balogun Said His Red Card In The Last Win Over Bosnia And Herzegovina Was A Harsh Decision | Updated: 04-07-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 01:47 IST
Folarin Balogun's Rollercoaster World Cup: From Goal Scorer to Cheerleader

Folarin Balogun, the United States forward, expressed discontent over his red card in the recent World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. While acknowledging the penalty was a discouraging moment, he quickly shifted focus to backing his team as they prepare to face Belgium.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino criticized the red card, calling the incident 'accidental contact,' and Balogun echoed this sentiment, labeling the decision unavoidable. Despite LeBron James' supportive reactions to his celebration, Balogun admitted mixed emotions, knowing he will miss the last-16 match against Belgium.

Despite the suspension, Balogun remains optimistic, vowing to support his teammates. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high morale as the U.S. team continued preparations, including a relaxed baseball session to lift spirits.

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