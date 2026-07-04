Tragedy in Sumy: Devastating Russian Strikes Shatter Lives

A Massive Russian Glide Bomb Strike On The Centre Of The Northern Ukrainian City Of Sumy Killed At Least Four People

A tragic strike by a Russian glide bomb on the city center of Sumy in northern Ukraine led to the deaths of at least four people, including a young child, and left 27 injured, according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov. This incident is part of broader Russian attacks affecting Sumy and southeastern Ukraine, with casualties totaling six. The epicenter was a high-rise apartment, a shop, and a street crowded with people, including many children.

Hryhorov detailed the tragic loss of a five-year-old child and her mother, with survivors receiving medical care, including a 13-year-old in critical condition. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared images of the aftermath, showing medics tending to the injured and scenes of devastation. He called for Ukraine's allies to increase pressure on Russia to halt these terrorist acts.

Sumy, positioned on the Russian border, experiences relentless strikes as Moscow attempts to create a buffer zone. The Dnipropetrovsk region also faced severe attacks, with 50 strikes causing additional casualties. Meanwhile, Kyiv observed a day of mourning following a separate deadly attack. Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports.