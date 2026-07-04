Daylight Offside Rule: Revolutionizing Soccer's Approach to Offside Decisions

The World Cup Has Given The Canadian Premier League Plenty To Discuss With Fifa After A Disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Was Among That Would Have Stood Under A Revised Offside Interpretation Its Top Flight Is Trialling

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), alongside FIFA, is experimenting with a 'daylight' offside rule this year, aiming to revolutionize the current interpretation of offside decisions in soccer. The CPL claims this revised rule would have validated 17 goals in the World Cup, including a controversial one by Cristiano Ronaldo.

This new approach declares an attacker offside only if there's a clear gap or 'daylight' between the attacker and the second-last defender. Proposed by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, the rule intends to favor attacking play, improve game flow, and restore fairness, especially after discontent over marginal offside calls during significant matches.

The CPL sees this as a chance to enhance the spectator experience, engaging more fans by promoting higher-scoring games. The league's Executive Vice President, Costa Smyrniotis, emphasized the benefits of collaborating with FIFA to test and possibly establish this rule, reflecting a progressive stride in modern soccer.