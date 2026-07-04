World Athletics Upholds Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

The World Athletics Council Reaffirmed Its Decision To Exclude Russian And Belarusian Athletes From International Competition On Friday

World Athletics reaffirmed its decision on Friday to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition, continuing sanctions imposed four years ago over the Ukraine invasion. This decision remains despite World Athletics lifting an eight-year doping ban on the Russian Athletics Federation earlier this year.

World Athletics President Seb Coe stated that various options were considered, but the council ultimately decided to maintain the ban to preserve the integrity and fairness of competitions. This announcement follows the International Olympic Committee's decision, two months earlier, to lift restrictions on Belarusian athletes, allowing their return to international events.

Despite a few Russian para athletes competing under their flag at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, World Athletics highlighted Ukraine's compromised athletics infrastructure in its announcement. The ongoing conflict severely hampers the Ukrainian athletes' ability to train and compete.