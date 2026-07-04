Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia has reportedly seized Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a strategic location in the Donetsk region. President Vladimir Putin praised this as a significant achievement. Ukraine has not confirmed the claim. Russia aims to expand its control over Donetsk, despite Ukrainian counterclaims of recaptured territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Military Told Russian President Vladimir Putin On Friday That Its Forces Had Taken Control Of Kostiantynivka In Eastern Ukraine | Updated: 04-07-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 06:07 IST
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Moscow has announced the capture of Kostiantynivka, a strategic city in Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a key military milestone in Russia's ongoing campaign. President Vladimir Putin lauded the takeover as a significant strategic victory.

General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, detailed the military success during a war strategy report, highlighting that the southern group of Russian forces aimed to further take control of the Donetsk region. The area forms a crucial part of the contested Donbas region.

Despite aggressive military advances, Ukrainian officials have countered by asserting that Russian gains have slowed, with some territories being reclaimed by Kyiv's forces. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy expressed intentions for diplomatic talks, although peace efforts remain stagnant.

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