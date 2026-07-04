Russias Military Told Russian President Vladimir Putin On Friday That Its Forces Had Taken Control Of Kostiantynivka In Eastern Ukraine

Moscow has announced the capture of Kostiantynivka, a strategic city in Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a key military milestone in Russia's ongoing campaign. President Vladimir Putin lauded the takeover as a significant strategic victory.

General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, detailed the military success during a war strategy report, highlighting that the southern group of Russian forces aimed to further take control of the Donetsk region. The area forms a crucial part of the contested Donbas region.

Despite aggressive military advances, Ukrainian officials have countered by asserting that Russian gains have slowed, with some territories being reclaimed by Kyiv's forces. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy expressed intentions for diplomatic talks, although peace efforts remain stagnant.