World Unwrapped: A Dive into Global Headlines
Today's international headlines cover a deadly missile strike in Kyiv, Bolsonaro's house arrest, a Chilean earthquake, Pope Leo's comments on immigration, and Keiko Fujimori's election victory. Also, South Africa's security response to anti-migrant protests, a rare find of the US Declaration of Independence, and geopolitical tensions, including Russian movements in Ukraine.
Friday's world news briefs present a mosaic of global events: Kyiv mourns in the wake of a lethal Russian attack, while Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro continues his house arrest due to health issues.
In seismic activity, a 5.5 earthquake hit central Chile, and in Vatican news, Pope Leo underscores the US's immigrant-friendly history.
Other pressing issues include Keiko Fujimori's ascension to Peru's presidency, South Africa's military deployment amid anti-migrant protests, and the revealing of a rare US Declaration of Independence copy in London.