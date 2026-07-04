World Unwrapped: A Dive into Global Headlines

Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Rescuers Scour Rubble As Kyiv Mourns Deadliest Russian Attack This Year Rescuers Sifted Through Rubble In A Search For Survivors In Kyiv On Friday As The Ukrainian Capital Observed A Day Of Mourning

Friday's world news briefs present a mosaic of global events: Kyiv mourns in the wake of a lethal Russian attack, while Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro continues his house arrest due to health issues.

In seismic activity, a 5.5 earthquake hit central Chile, and in Vatican news, Pope Leo underscores the US's immigrant-friendly history.

Other pressing issues include Keiko Fujimori's ascension to Peru's presidency, South Africa's military deployment amid anti-migrant protests, and the revealing of a rare US Declaration of Independence copy in London.