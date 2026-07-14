Baloucoune and Loughman Boost Ireland's Chances Against New Zealand

Rob Baloucoune and Jeremy Loughman have returned to training with the Irish team post-injury, and are now eligible for selection in the upcoming Nations Championship match against New Zealand. Their recovery could provide a crucial advantage as Ireland gears up for the challenging showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:30 IST
Baloucoune and Loughman Boost Ireland's Chances Against New Zealand
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish rugby fans received a boost as winger Rob Baloucoune and prop forward Jeremy Loughman returned to training sessions with the national squad.

Both players, having recently recovered from injuries, are now available for selection in the much-anticipated Nations Championship face-off against New Zealand this Saturday.

Their inclusion could prove instrumental in strengthening Ireland's line-up against the formidable New Zealand team.

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