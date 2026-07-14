France Prepares for Spain Without Targeting Yamal

France's Adrien Rabiot emphasizes a strategy focusing on Spain's overall strengths rather than just Lamine Yamal. As they face a formidable Spain on a 36-match unbeaten streak, France plans to counter collective threats. Both teams aim for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in their July 19 clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:58 IST
France Prepares for Spain Without Targeting Yamal
France's Adrien Rabiot in action. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot underlined that the team's strategy does not specifically target Spain's Lamine Yamal. Instead, Rabiot highlighted France's focus on countering Spain's overall attacking capabilities, including their prowess in possession, movement, creativity, and ability to exploit spaces effectively.

As France faces Spain, who have advanced to the semifinals after a 2-1 victory over Belgium, Rabiot dismissed the notion of concentrating solely on one player. 'There is no anti-Lamine Yamal plan,' Rabiot stated, stressing that awareness of Spain's collective threat is crucial.

France’s solid knockout campaign, featuring wins over Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco, has been marked by disciplined defense and strategic depth. With a record of scoring six while conceding none in the knockout stages, France’s robust defense and Kylian Mbappe's attacking prowess will be pivotal as they vie for a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final scheduled for July 19.

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