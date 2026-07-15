Thrilling Victories Propel Schools to Semi-Finals in Oriental Cup 2026

Day 6 of the Oriental Cup 2026 witnessed thrilling action as the boys' quarterfinal matches unfolded under bright sunshine at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium. The day's fixtures featured remarkable comebacks and decisive performances with Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Noida, Mother's International School, Delhi, and G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka emerging victorious and advancing into the semi-finals.

In a spirited display, Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar overcame an early deficit to defeat DPS R.K. Puram 3-1. Ayush Ranjan scored first in the fourth minute for R.K. Puram, but Idaant Trivedi equalized at the ninth minute. Abhyuday Singh then ensured victory for Vasant Vihar with goals in the 12th and 40th minutes.

The encounter between Step by Step School, Noida and St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School ended 2-1. Naunidh Gandhi's brace proved pivotal, as Step by Step School managed to hold off St. Francis's advances. Mother's International School secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel School with Dhruv Tuli's penalty, while G.D. Goenka School eased past Vasant Valley School 2-0, courtesy of Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh's two goals.

The semi-final matches are eagerly anticipated as the tournament, supported by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Nivia Sports, Ocean Beverages, and Central Park Resorts, continues at a grand scale with over 1,500 student-athletes from 45 teams competing for a larger prize pool and scholarships.