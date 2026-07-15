ICC Paves Path to Progress for Afghan Refugee Women Cricketers
In a significant move, the ICC Board has endorsed its Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women, aiming for participation in ICC qualifications by 2030. The plan involves key appointments to a Special Task Force and enhanced support for training and competitive opportunities.
In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reinforced its commitment to fostering cricket talent among Afghan refugee women. Meeting in Edinburgh, the ICC Board endorsed the progression of the Development Pathway Programme, targeting their participation in global qualification events by 2030.
The ICC renewed focus includes the reconstitution of the Special Task Force, now bolstered by new members Dr. Ros Rivaz, its Independent Director, and Sarah Keane from the ICC Chief Executives' Committee. This team, alongside representatives from the BCCI, Cricket Australia, and the England & Wales Cricket Board, is charged with charting a sustainable roadmap for the Afghan refugee women's cricket initiative.
Dr. Ros Rivaz expressed pride in joining the Task Force and emphasized the importance of structured coaching and competitive exposure for the Afghan women's team. On-the-ground support continues, with planned tours and access to quality training in places like Australia and England, symbolizing the ICC’s broader commitment to inclusivity and opportunity in cricket.
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