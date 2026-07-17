Andy Flower Chooses Franchise Cricket Over England Coach Role

Andy Flower, former England coach, has declined the opportunity to return as England's test head coach. Flower, who is currently coaching in franchise cricket, expressed his contentment with his current roles. Despite being a favored candidate to replace the recently dismissed Brendon McCullum, Flower prefers to continue with his successful franchise commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:12 IST
Andy Flower Chooses Franchise Cricket Over England Coach Role
Andy Flower
  • Country:
  • England

Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain and England cricket coach, has confirmed he is not interested in returning as the head coach for the England Test team. Currently involved in franchise cricket, Flower has made it clear that he wishes to remain in his existing roles.

Having previously coached England to significant victories, including both home and away Ashes wins, Flower has carved a niche in franchise cricket, leading teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit to success. Speaking during a media event at Lord's, Flower emphasized his satisfaction with his current engagements.

This announcement comes in the wake of Brendon McCullum's dismissal, following a series of defeats. McCullum, who was brought in after Ben Stokes became test captain, could not secure victories in the recent test series against major cricketing nations.

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