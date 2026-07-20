Scheffler Defends DeChambeau Amid British Open Controversy

Scottie Scheffler defended Bryson DeChambeau against accusations of cheating during the British Open. DeChambeau received a penalty after officials judged he inadvertently improved his swing path. Despite the setback, DeChambeau remained competitive. Scheffler called for stricter policing but emphasized his belief in DeChambeau's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 03:24 IST
Scheffler Defends DeChambeau Amid British Open Controversy
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

World number one Scottie Scheffler has publicly defended fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau amidst accusations of cheating at the British Open.

The controversy arose after DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty, which was given after officials determined he inadvertently improved his swing path during a shot into the rough.

Scheffler emphasized that, despite the incident, DeChambeau is not a cheater and urged for stricter regulation in similar situations.

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