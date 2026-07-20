Scheffler Defends DeChambeau Amid British Open Controversy

World number one Scottie Scheffler has publicly defended fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau amidst accusations of cheating at the British Open.

The controversy arose after DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty, which was given after officials determined he inadvertently improved his swing path during a shot into the rough.

Scheffler emphasized that, despite the incident, DeChambeau is not a cheater and urged for stricter regulation in similar situations.