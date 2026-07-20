Scheffler Defends DeChambeau Amid British Open Controversy
Scottie Scheffler defended Bryson DeChambeau against accusations of cheating during the British Open. DeChambeau received a penalty after officials judged he inadvertently improved his swing path. Despite the setback, DeChambeau remained competitive. Scheffler called for stricter policing but emphasized his belief in DeChambeau's integrity.
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- United States
World number one Scottie Scheffler has publicly defended fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau amidst accusations of cheating at the British Open.
The controversy arose after DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty, which was given after officials determined he inadvertently improved his swing path during a shot into the rough.
Scheffler emphasized that, despite the incident, DeChambeau is not a cheater and urged for stricter regulation in similar situations.